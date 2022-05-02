Left Menu

PM Modi conveys Eid wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity, the prime minister tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:14 IST
PM Modi conveys Eid wishes
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. ''Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,'' the prime minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022