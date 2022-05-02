PM Modi conveys Eid wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The festival will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday following the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. ''Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,'' the prime minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)