Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age; Hollywood actress Jolie visits Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens and more

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian evoked American history at the annual Met Gala on Monday, donning the sparkling gold gown that Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr. President."

Kardashian, her blonde hair in a tight bun, walked gingerly in the close-fitting dress as boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson held her hand on the red carpet. Davidson chose a black suit and sunglasses.

Hollywood actress Jolie visits Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, going to the station to meet people displaced by the war with Russia before later leaving after air-raid sirens sounded. Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30% of Ukraine's pre-war population.

Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million

Another weekend, another new Liam Neeson action-thriller in theaters. "Memory," the actor's nth COVID-era caper to play on the big screen, debuted over the weekend to $3.1 million from 2,555 North American cinemas. Its eighth-place finish is a weak result, but one that's close to Neeson's recent theatrical releases like "Blacklight" ($3.6 million debuts), "Honest Thief" ($3.6 million debuts), and "The Marksman" ($3.1 million debuts).

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Streaming platform Netflix Inc said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content. Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on the production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.

