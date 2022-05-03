Left Menu

Louis Leterrier in talks to replace Justin Lin as director of 'Fast X'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:29 IST
Louis Leterrier in talks to replace Justin Lin as director of 'Fast X'
Filmmaker Louis Leterrier is expected to take over the director's chair for the 10th instalment of ''Fast and Furious'' franchise after the exit of Justin Lin.

The film is currently without a director after Lin, who helmed many parts of the long-running action series, exited the new movie merely days after the start of the shooting.

Leterrier, known for two ''Transporter'' films, ''The Incredible Hulk'', ''Clash of the Titans'' and ''Now You See Me'' as well as Netflix series ''Lupin'', is the top choice for the 10th instalment, titled ''Fast X'', reported Deadline.

A deal between the director and studio Universal is yet to be closed as they still have to figure out the scheduling with some of his other projects.

Lin, who co-wrote ''Fast X'' with Dan Mazeau, exited the project last week. He was set to direct both the 10th and 11th chapters in the franchise, with the 11th film set to be the final Fast instalment.

He previously directed ''Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'' (2006), ''Fast & Furious'' (2009), ''Fast Five'' (2011), ''Fast and the Furious 6'' (2013) and ''F9'' (2021).

A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lin left the film after he had a ''major disagreement'' with lead star Vin Diesel in April.

The report stated that Lin found Diesel ''difficult'' to work with and finally decided that he had enough of dealing with constantly changing scripts and the Hollywood star's micro-managing.

Led by Diesel, ''Fast X'' will also feature Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang. ''Captain Marvel'' star Brie Larson and Jason Momoa of ''Aquaman'' fame are the new entrants in the franchise.

The film has a release date of May 19, 2023.

