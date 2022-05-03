Left Menu

Gujarat: People throng mosques & Eidgahs, visit each other's homes on Eid

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people from the Muslim community visited mosques and Eidgahs in Gujarat on Tuesday morning to offer the Eid namaz.

With the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted after two years, people visited each other's homes to extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr and celebrated the festival with traditional food preparations.

In Ahmedabad's old city area, devotees offered prayers in the morning at the Jama Masjid.

Many people also visited the Eidgah near the Kankaria Lake and the 15th-century Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad.

Similar congregations were witnessed in various other places in the state. People were seen enjoying the festival with great fervor this time, after subdued celebrations in the last two years due to the COVID-19-related restrictions.

With the COVID-19 numbers now coming down sharply, people turned out in large numbers on Tuesday to mingle with their relatives and friends.

The festival coincided with the Parshuram Jayanti.

