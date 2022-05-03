Leaving behind pandemic woes, Keralites celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Keralites on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with full fervor and all major towns in the state witnessed Eidgah after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan and offered thanksgiving prayers at home.

Believers offered special prayers and namaz at mosques and gave alms to the needy to mark the auspicious occasion that symbolizes peace and brotherhood.

Friends and family members gathered at homes and exchanged greetings and traditional delicacies prepared at the Muslim houses as part of the festivities.

The Chandrashekharan Nair stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kaloor Stadium in Kochi, and the beach in Kozhikode witnessed Eidgah after a gap of two years.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished the people on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

''Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the glory of self-discipline, sacrifice, and charity in human lives, and the Fast awakens us to our duty of creating a happier world, free from hunger. May the celestial light of kindness and brotherhood brighten our lives and strengthen our actions in our way forward,'' Khan said in his message.

Vijayan said Eid-ul-Fitr embraces compassion and love.

''At a time when we are moving forward from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, let's imbibe the values of this festival and work toward the common good with vigor and unity,'' the Left leader said in a tweet.

The government had previously announced the holiday for the Ramzan festival on Monday, expecting it to fall on May 2.

Eid is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the moon.

Since the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Kerala on Sunday, which was supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar, the clerics and the government decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

