Lt Gen Pandey awards players of Squay Martial Arts

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 16:20 IST
Lieutenant General DP Pandey Image Credit: ANI
Lt Gen DP Pandey awarded players of Squay Martial Arts in the militancy-torn Shopian district encouraging them to excel in the sword art.

Gen Pandey, who is currently serving as the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Kashmir-based Chinar Corps, met the young and dynamic players of Squay martial arts in Shopian on Sunday. He encouraged them by distributing medals and awards and urged them to promote the sports, an official said.

Sqay is a Kashmiri martial arts form of sword-fighting. Armed Squay makes use of a curved single-edge sword paired with a shield, or one sword in each hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

