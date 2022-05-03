Eid, Parshuram Jayanti celebrated in MP; festivities low-key in curfew-bound Khargone

In an environment free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw celebration of Eid ul-Fitr, Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya festivals with traditional fervour and gaiety barring in the violence-hit Khargone town where festivities were low-key as people remained indoors since no relaxation in the curfew was give by the administration.

Muslims offered prayers in Khargone inside their homes on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks end of holy month of Ramzan, while Hindus, too, celebrated their festivals while remaining in their houses.

“As directed by the administration, we prayed inside our houses on the occasion of Eid. We followed all instructions issued by the local administration. We prayed to Allah for peace and harmony in the town and return of normalcy,” said local resident Nasir Khan, holding his year-old son, Hasim, in his arms.

“It is a big festival for us. Our 30 'rozas' (fast) have been completed. We remained inside our houses and offered namaz. We prayed for return of peace and harmony in the town,” said another local resident Mukhtyar Khan.

After violence in Khargone during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10, a curfew was clamped in the town and all religious places were closed.

Regular relaxations in the curfew were being given in Khargone to allow people to buy essential commodities, but the curbs were not eased on Tuesday.

There was no relaxation in the curfew on the occasion of festivals in the town to maintain peace and harmony, a senior official said.

''After a meeting with leaders of both the communities, it was decided not to give any relaxation in the curfew on the occasion of festivals. A strict vigil is being kept in the town with over 1,300 cops deployed for maintaining law and order,” Khargone in-charge SP Rohit Kashwani told reporters.

Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya festivals were celebrated by the Hindu community by staying indoors in the curfew-bound town with people praying for peace and harmony in the society. Lord Parshuram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, while Akshaya Tritiya is a festival associated with good luck and prosperity.

“We celebrated the festivals by remaining inside our houses as there was no permission to go out and organise rallies. We prayed to God for return of peace and harmony in the town,” Prafulla Dongre, a local resident, said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished people on the occasion of Eid, Parshuram Jayanti and Akshay Tritiya.

In the state capital Bhopal, Muslim community members offered prayers in the Idgah, Tajul Masajid and other places on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, a report from Indore said the nearly 50-year-old tradition of taking Shahar Qazi (a senior religious authority) in a buggy (pulled by a horse) by a Hindu family was restored after a gap of two years (the event remained suspended because of COVID-19).

As per the tradition, a Hindu family goes to the house of the Shahar Qazi and takes him on a buggy with full honours for the community namaz at Idgah and after the prayers drops him back to his residence, a local resident informed.

“We were unable to perform this event symbolizing Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) in the last two years because of COVID-19, but now we are happy that it has been restored,'' Satynarayan Salwadia (56), an Indore resident, told PTI.

He said as per the tradition, his family members went to Shahar Qazi Mohammad Ishrat Ali's residence in Raj Mohalla and took him in a buggy to Idgah for prayers. After prayers, they dropped him back to his residence in a similar fashion.

Salwadia said his father Ram Chandra Salwadia performed this tradition for 50 years, but after his death in 2017, he had been doing it religiously since then.

Shahar Qazi Ali said the annual event reflects unity and brotherhood and praised the Salwadia family for keeping the tradition alive.

He said prior to him, his father Mohammad Yaqub Ali was the Shahar Qazi and till 1990, the year he died, the Salwadia family gave him the same honour every year.

According to eyewitnesses, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh also witnessed this tradition on Tuesday and welcomed Shahar Qazi with a garland on the occasion.

