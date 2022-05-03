Left Menu

'Ma, you were strength of my soul': Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her death anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt paid emotional tributes to his mother Nargis on her death anniversary and wrote a heartfelt note.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:06 IST
'Ma, you were strength of my soul': Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her death anniversary
Sanjay Dutt with late mother Nargis (source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt paid emotional tributes to his mother Nargis on her death anniversary and wrote a heartfelt note. The 'Kalank' actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a collage of his mother's pictures.

"Not a single moment goes by when I don't remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day," he said in the caption. Legendary actor Nargis died on May 3, 1981, at the age of 51, following a lengthy fight with cancer. She died just three days before Sanjay Dutt's debut film, 'Rocky,' was released.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samjay Dutt will act alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the film 'Prithviraj.' Aside from that, he'll be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor film 'Shamshera.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022