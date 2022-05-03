'Ma, you were strength of my soul': Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her death anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt paid emotional tributes to his mother Nargis on her death anniversary and wrote a heartfelt note. The 'Kalank' actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a collage of his mother's pictures.

"Not a single moment goes by when I don't remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day," he said in the caption. Legendary actor Nargis died on May 3, 1981, at the age of 51, following a lengthy fight with cancer. She died just three days before Sanjay Dutt's debut film, 'Rocky,' was released.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samjay Dutt will act alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the film 'Prithviraj.' Aside from that, he'll be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor film 'Shamshera.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)