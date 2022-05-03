Kareena Kapoor celebrates Eid with family, shares 'imperfect' picture of the 'perfect' family

On the special occasion of Eid, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared a special family picture to give us a glimpse of their royal attire in a 'not-so-perfect' family photo. The picture shared on Instagram includes her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh. Saif's sisters Saba and Soha Ali Khan are also seen in the picture, alongside Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya.

Wishing her fans on the occasion of Eid, Kareena took to Instagram to share their family picture, writing, "Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture but never has!!! @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu." In the photograph, Saif and Kunal are seen sitting on the ground with Taimur and Jeh along with them. Kareena and Soha appear to sit on a couch right behind them, with the latter holding her daughter Inaaya in her arms. Saif's sister Saba sits behind everyone and can be seen smiling for the perfectly 'imperfect' family picture.

What makes the photo beautiful amidst the chaos is the way Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya appear to playfully indulge in their own world. Taimur can be seen rubbing his eye with the back of his wrist, Jeh looking away from the camera with his fingers on his mouth, while Inaaya is seen smiling and waving her hand looking towards them. All of them are seen wearing pastel coloured ethnic wear, except Taimur who wore a black kurta along with white pyjamas. In the background, a huge painting of an elephant between two bookshelves can be seen, with a beverage-filled glass resting on the floor next to Saif.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to feature in the upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which also stars Amir Khan in the lead role. The highly-anticipated movie will release in theatres nationwide on August 11. (ANI)

