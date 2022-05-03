Left Menu

Anurag Thakur meets representatives of Kannada film industry

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur met the representatives from the Kannada film industry in Bengaluru today.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:34 IST
Anurag Thakur in Bengaluru (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur met the representatives from the Kannada film industry in Bengaluru today. The I&B Minister met and interacted with several renowned representatives of the Kannada film industry.

Thakur, who has an affinity for film and cinema, had previously inaugurated the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa last year. The I&B minister, in his inaugural address at the festival, said, "We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema by scaling up regional festivals. We aim to make India the post production hub for the world, by leveraging the immense tech talent amongst our skilled youth. We aim to make India the hub for world cinema. A destination for flicksand festivals and the most favoured place for filmmakers and film lovers."

Prior to meeting the Kannada film industry representatives, Anurag Thakur, attended the closing ceremony of 'Khelo India University Games 2021,' along with Union Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

