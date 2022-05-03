Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:37 IST
Gujarat CM, state BJP president unveil Lord Parshuram's statue in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday unveiled a metal statue of Lord Parshuram in Ahmedabad city.

The statue was unveiled on the occasion of birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The structure, made of five metals, has been installed in the Vadaj area of the city by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, said a BJP release.

State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, Ahmedabad mayor Kirit Parmar and several other dignitaries were present at the unveiling of the statue, said the release. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

