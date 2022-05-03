Eid celebrated in Bengal with festive spirit after 2 years

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Tuesday with gaiety in West Bengal by Muslims, who were joined by people from other communities also in many places, after two years of low-key affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in new clothes, Muslims offered prayers in mosques and other places in the morning with the largest congregation being held at Red Road in Kolkata, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Following the prayers, people greeted each other on the occasion and exchanged gifts before partaking in sumptuous meals.

Eid, marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, had been a low-key affair for the last two years owing to the Covid pandemic.

With most of the Covid-related curbs having been lifted following a dip in cases across the country and vaccination of people, the celebrations gained more fervour this time as people freely visited friends' and relatives' houses.

Youngsters made a beeline before popular eateries, parks and entertainment centres across the city and also in different parts of the state to make the most of the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)