Left Menu

PM Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II

Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmarks reigning monarch since 1972.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-05-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 00:58 IST
PM Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world.

“Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II extended a warm reception to PM @narendramodi. Prime Minister felicitated Her Majesty on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign,” Bagchi said in a tweet.

The Royal House Kongehuset, in a statement issued on April 27, said that after the Queen receives Prime Minister Modi in audience, “Her Majesty will host an official dinner afterwards in Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg. The Crown Prince Couple will be present at both the reception and the dinner”.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit takes place in connection with the Prime Minister Frederiksen’s official visit to India in October 2021.

“It will be the first time in 20 years that an Indian prime minister has made an official visit to Denmark,” the Royal House added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
2
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022