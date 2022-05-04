Left Menu

Met Gala brings in a record USD 17.4 million, museum says

This years Met Gala earned a record USD 17.4 million, museum officials said. The two galas together brought in USD 33.7 million, the institute said on Tuesday.The theme of Mondays gala was gilded glamour. Mondays gala brought together about 400 guests some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 05:40 IST
Met Gala brings in a record USD 17.4 million, museum says
  • Country:
  • India

All that ''gilded glamour'' brought in some real gold. This year's Met Gala earned a record USD 17.4 million, museum officials said. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current ''In America: An Anthology of Fashion'' which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.

The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, the 2021 version was held last September. The two galas together brought in USD 33.7 million, the institute said on Tuesday.

The theme of Monday's gala was ''gilded glamour.'' Monday's gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022