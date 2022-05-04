Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age; Universal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20% and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian evoked American history at the annual Met Gala on Monday, donning the sparkling gold gown that Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr. President."

Kardashian, her blonde hair in a tight bun, walked gingerly in the close-fitting dress as boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson held her hand on the red carpet. Davidson chose a black suit and sunglasses.

Universal Music first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%

Universal Music Group (UMG) reported better than expected first-quarter sales on Tuesday, driven by a 20% growth in subscription and streaming revenue. UMG, the largest of the big three record labels ahead of Warner and Sony Music, expects a continuation of the boom in music streaming that was led by Spotify and revived the industry's fortunes in the late 2010s.

Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate, but streaming grows

Paramount Global reported forecast-missing quarterly revenue on Tuesday that sent its shares down 6%, but the media giant still added millions of streaming subscribers. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Streaming platform Netflix Inc said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content. Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on the production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.

