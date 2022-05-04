Left Menu

'Koffee With Karan' not to return, confirms Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, announced that after a run of six seasons, his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning and the run-time has ended.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:38 IST
Karan Johar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, announced that after a run of six seasons, his popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning and the run-time has ended. Karan to Twitter to make the announcement and he said that the show will always be a part of his life.

"Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours for six seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning," Karan wrote in a statement on Twitter. 'Koffee With Karan' had aired its first episode in November 2004. Over the run of six seasons, it became the second-longest running talk show after 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan' on Hindi-language television.

The show's sixth and last season had wrapped up in March 2019. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among several others had marked their presence on the talk show. (ANI)

