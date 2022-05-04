Left Menu

Akshay Kumar thanks fans on completing 30 years in cinema, calls it 'lifetime filled with your love'

I still remember that I gave my first shot in Ooty, it was an action shot with Bob Christo, Kumar, who has starred in over a 100 films, said in the video.It is your journey, from Saugandh to Prithviraj, Dwivedi, best known for directing and starring in television epic Chanakya and the Partition film Pinjar, added.Kumar also shared the video on Twitter.Thirty years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:00 IST
Akshay Kumar thanks fans on completing 30 years in cinema, calls it 'lifetime filled with your love'
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday thanked his fans for their unconditional love over the years as he celebrated three decades in the Indian film industry.

Ahead of the release of his latest film ''Prithviraj'', based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, production house Yash Raj Films celebrated the actor's special milestone event by launching a new poster of the historical drama that featured every movie he has starred in.

The Twitter account of Yash Raj Films posted a video, in which Kumar unveils the special poster in the presence of ''Prithviraj'' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

''I didn't even realise that I had completed 30 years. Thank you Aditya Chopra for gifting me this. I still remember that I gave my first shot in Ooty, it was an action shot with Bob Christo,'' Kumar, who has starred in over a 100 films, said in the video.

''It is your journey, from 'Saugandh' to 'Prithviraj,''' Dwivedi, best known for directing and starring in television epic ''Chanakya'' and the Partition film ''Pinjar'', added.

Kumar also shared the video on Twitter.

''Thirty years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June,'' he captioned the post.

Kumar, whose real name is Rajiv Bhatia, made his film debut with Raj Sippy's romantic-action ''Saugandh'', which released on January 25, 1991. The actor went on to become one of the biggest action stars of the 1990s, featuring in hits like the ''Khiladi'' series, and switched gears to doing comedies with Priyadarshan's ''Hera Pheri'' in the next decade.

Kumar delivered several hits in the comedy genre, which includes films such as ''Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'', ''Garam Masala'', ''Welcome'' and ''Singh is Kinng''.

With ''Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'' (2017), ''Padman'' (2018), and ''Mission Mangal'' (2019), the 54-year-old actor became synonymous with films endorsing social issues and nationalism.

''Prithviraj'' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022