Allison Janney boards Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern's Apple series 'Mrs. American Pie'

Oscar winner Allison Janney has joined the cast of upcoming Apple comedy series ''Mrs. American Pie'', fronted by Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern.

The 10-episode show, which is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie”, will be executive produced by Dern, who developed the project and is eyeing a ''key role''.

Set in the early 1970s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach.

“As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, ‘Mrs. American Pie’ asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?’ ‘How do you get a seat at the table?’ ‘What will you sacrifice to get there?’ “Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, ‘Mrs. American Pie’ is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness,” the official logline read.

Janney, known for her performances in shows such as ''The West Wing'', ''Masters of Sex'' and ''Mom'', will play Evelyn, a full-time Palm Beach resident and member of the high society.

“Mrs. American Pie” will be written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia. Filmmaker Tate Taylor, known for movies such as “Breaking News in Yuba County” and “The Help”, will direct.

Dern, who developed the project, will executive produce alongside her producing partner Jayme Lemons. Taylor and John Norris also serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

Janney won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her 2017 film ''I,Tonya''. She most recently wrapped production on Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic ''True Love'', starring John David Washington and Gemma Chan.

The actor will also feature in upcoming thriller ''Lou'', directed by Anna Forester, as well as Claire Scanlon-directed comedy ''The People We Hate at the Wedding'', starring Kristen Bell and Ben Platt.

