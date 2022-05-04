Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut raises heat in teaser of 'She's on Fire' song

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, treated the audience to her scintillating performance in the teaser of 'She's on Fire' song from her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:43 IST
Kangana Ranaut raises heat in teaser of 'She's on Fire' song
Still of Kangana Ranaut's from 'She's on Fire' song (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, treated the audience to her scintillating performance in the teaser of 'She's on Fire' song from her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'. The song has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi.

In the teaser clip, Kangana is seen grooving to the catchy tunes of the track. Sharing her experience shooting for the song, Kangana said, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She's On Fire showcases Agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal."

Badshah, too, spoke about the making of the 'Fire' track. "The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another," he shared.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022