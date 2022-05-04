Following are the Eastern Region News Highlights at 5.15 pm

Patna : RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday upped the ante on the issue of headcount of Other Backward Classes by declaring that he will “not allow any census in Bihar” unless the Centre acceded to the demand for coming out with the numbers of OBCs, besides the SCs and the STs. (CAL7) Tamulpur : President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday urged the Assam government to make all possible efforts for the promotion and growth of Bodo language and literature. (CAL6) Kolkata : National award-winning filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharyya, whose last movie 'Adieu Godard' created waves on the festival circuits in India and abroad, is nearly ready with his next film based on the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani. (CAL4) Kolkata : TMC on Wednesday appointed cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, who had switched over to it from Congress in 2021, as its new in-charge for Goa unit. (CAL3) Khunti : A top Naxalite belonging to the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India was killed in a gunfight with Jharkhand police and Special Assault Team in a forest in Khunti district on Wednesday morning, police said. (Cal1) PTI KKKK KK

