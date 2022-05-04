Mariupol mayor says heavy fighting under way at Azovstal steel plant
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:14 IST
The mayor of Mariupol said there was heavy fighting on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel works where the city's last defenders and some civilians are holding out.
Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on national television that contact had been lost with the Ukrainian fighters still in the sprawling steel works and that more than 30 children were among those awaiting evacuation from the plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Azovstal
- Vadym Boichenko
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian town
INSIGHT-Ukrainians deported to Russia from besieged Mariupol dream of home
Is Ukrainian a language or a dialect? That depends on whom you ask and how the war ends
Russian offensive going 'very cautiously', Ukrainian presidential adviser says
Ukrainian presidential adviser says new Russian offensive will fail