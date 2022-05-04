VistaVerse to launch the first metaverse experience with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram movie NFTs at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Vistas Media Capital will launch its first metaverse experience in VistaVerse in association with Lotus Meta Entertainment, and in partnership with Raaj Kamal Films International’s much-awaited movie, Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, music by Anirudh, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. VistaVerse, the soon to be launched metaverse by Vistas Media Capital, will also offer Vikram NFTs which will enable access to the experience and additionally offer many more real-world utilities to the buyers like access to unique artwork of characters, digital avatars, props, posters, mystery boxes, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, private screenings, access to by-invite only to a travelling VistaDome party and a choice to convert some of the NFTs to actual underlying tangible assets. The limited-edition Vikram NFTs will be launched at Cannes Film Festival amongst the global film fraternity. Globally, the world is moving towards NFTs that bring utility to its holder and Vikram NFTs are the first such NFTs in India with very tangible benefits to the owner. Vikram NFTs will also give preferential access to virtual land sale in Mumbai and Chennai in VistaVerse which is the first such in-game asset to be launched in India. VistaVerse is a metaverse to be launched by Vistas Media Capital in an exclusive partnership with Lotus Meta Entertainment and it has components of virtual land sale, experiences, games and a marketplace. VistaVerse has many partnerships in place with major brands, celebrities, musicians, gaming companies, artists and production houses in India to offer a one stop experience of a metaverse. While this is the first such experience, VistaVerse aims to launch many more in the months to come. Commenting on the launch of Vistaverse, Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital states, “We are very excited to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs in Vistaverse which is the first such utility-based NFTs with multiple benefits to the owner. We believe that VistaVerse is the first real and tangible metaverse in India backed by 350 creative enthusiasts across 7 businesses owned by Vistas Media Capital.” Commenting on the launch of Vistaverse, veteran actor Kamal Haasan said, “It has been a pleasure to be a part of Fantico, and I look forward to Vistaverse which is uniquely placed to create a bridge between fans, fandom and talent in a language and platform that the youth today relates to. I am sure this will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by blockchain for their future endeavours.” For more details please visit:- https://vikram.vistaverse.io/ PWR PWR

