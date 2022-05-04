Left Menu

NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul’s wife Aruna passes away in UK

The wife of leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, Lady Aruna Paul, passed away peacefully at her home in London on Tuesday night.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:44 IST
NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul’s wife Aruna passes away in UK
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The wife of leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, Lady Aruna Paul, passed away peacefully at her home in London on Tuesday night. She was 86.

“She was full of life and always trying to uplift people around her,” said a close family member, confirming the news of her death.

Lady Paul is survived by her husband and three children – two sons Akash and Ambar and daughter Anjli.

Swraj and Aruna Paul, who were married for over 65 years, were a familiar presence together at diaspora events in London. They celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in December 2016, when Queen Elizabeth II sent her best wishes to mark the couple’s wedding milestone.

Lord Paul, 91, is the founder of UK-based Caparo Group of industries, with operations in the US, India, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022