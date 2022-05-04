Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age; Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian evoked American history at the annual Met Gala on Monday, donning the sparkling gold gown that Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr. President."

Kardashian, her blonde hair in a tight bun, walked gingerly in the close-fitting dress as boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson held her hand on the red carpet. Davidson chose a black suit and sunglasses.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

U.S. comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles by an assailant who rugby-tackled him before being apprehended and arrested, video footage verified by Reuters showed. The attack came just over a month after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, an unprecedented incident at the globally televised event that prompted concerns that performers might be subject to copycat assaults.

Universal Music's first-quarter subscription and streaming revenue up 20%

Universal Music Group (UMG) reported better than expected first-quarter sales on Tuesday, driven by a 20% growth in subscription and streaming revenue. UMG, the largest of the big three record labels ahead of Warner and Sony Music, expects a continuation of the boom in music streaming that was led by Spotify and revived the industry's fortunes in the late 2010s.

Mystical 'Doctor Strange' returns in the 'scariest' Marvel film ever

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios takes a turn into horror territory in a new "Doctor Strange" movie that begins its global rollout in theaters on Wednesday. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," a follow-up to a 2016 film that introduced the neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer to the big screen.

Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate, but streaming grows

Paramount Global reported forecast-missing quarterly revenue on Tuesday that sent its shares down 6%, but the media giant still added millions of streaming subscribers. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Paris Hilton's media firm fund animation app immi in NFT push

Animation app immi launched in Apple's App Store on Wednesday after securing investments from billionaire Mark Cuban, singer Pitbull and Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, the latest in a spate of celebrity investments in companies focused on the metaverse and non-fungible tokens. The app, which creates animations that can be used on social media or in the metaverse, will allow select owners of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan NFTs to animate these characters.

Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton among 2022 Rock Hall inductees

Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, organizers said on Wednesday. Other new entrants at a November ceremony in Los Angeles will be rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics, and singers Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Amber Heard to testify soon in defamation fight with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, may testify as early as Wednesday in front of a Virginia jury that is hearing the multi-million dollar defamation claims the actors filed against each other following their short-lived marriage. On Tuesday, Depp's attorneys rested their case after arguing that Heard libeled the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Streaming platform Netflix Inc said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content. Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on the production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.

