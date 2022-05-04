FIRs filed against MNS workers in Nashik, Navi Mumbai over loudspeaker row

Multiple FIRs were registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and local office-bearers of the party in the state for playing the Hanuman Chalisa during morning prayers at mosques being offered through loudspeakers on Wednesday, police said.

Six women who were part of a group of MNS members were arrested in Nashik city, around 200km from Mumbai, they said.

On Tuesday, MNS president Raj Thackeray had issued an open letter urging people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers ''blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)''.

At least four offences were registered against MNS workers in Nashik city - two of them in the Bhadrakali police station and one each in Satpur and Indiranagar, an official said.

According to one of the FIRs registered at the Bhadrakali police station, a group of MNs workers gathered near a Hanuman temple located close to Damodar Theatre between 4.30 am and 5 am and recited the Hanuman Chalisa and also raised slogans, he said.

As the group had not obtained permission from the authorities for the gathering and violated orders issued by the Nashik city police commissioner, an FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered against eight persons, he said, adding six women were arrested in the case.

In another incident in the jurisdiction of the same police station (Bhadrakali), an FIR was registered against some unidentified persons, the official said.

The case was filed after a mob tried to play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque during 'azaan' (Islamic call to prayer), he said, adding the police recovered a loudspeaker from the spot.

In Navi Mumbai, an FIR was registered against three MNS workers under section 153 of IPC (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) for ''instigating'' people to play the hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman during 'azaan' in Panvel city, the official said.

Raj Thackeray has demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else the religious hymns will be played on loudspeakers in front of them at a higher volume. PTI DC RSY RSY

