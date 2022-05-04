Left Menu

Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' season seven to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning... Johar said.Johars close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show, which went on to offer fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:57 IST
Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' season seven to stream on Disney+ Hotstar
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday said that the seventh season of ''Koffee with Karan'' will directly stream on Disney+ Hotstar instead of airing on television.

The filmmaker, who serves as the host of the popular celebrity chat show, shared the news on Twitter, hours after he announced that the show was ending in a misleading tweet.

''Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of 'Koffee With Karan' will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar,'' the 49-year-old filmmaker wrote in a statement on his social media handles.

Johar further said the biggest movie stars from across India will return to the ''couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee''.

The show, which first premiered on TV channel Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019.

Earlier in the day, the filmmaker posted a statement where he claimed the show was ending after six seasons but it turned out to be a ploy to grab eyeballs.

'''Koffee with Karan' has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that 'Koffee with Karan' will not be returning...'' Johar said.

Johar's close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show, which went on to offer fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.

