Netflix’s 20th Century Girl finished filming! (Might release in Q4 2022)

Netflix Original film '20th Century Girl' has completed filming and is gearing up for release this year. The romantic comedy will mark the Netflix debut of beloved Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung. She works as a female lead opposite Byeon Woo-seok. The movie will be directed by Bang Woo-ri.

'Twentieth Century Girl' is a romantic movie that will show a story of a man and a woman during their school years back in 1999 and the present. Bo Ra (Kim Yoo-jung), a 17-year-old high school student and is best friend with Yeon Du (Roh Yoon-seo) in the same school. She is an active member of the broadcasting club at her school. She has a crush on BaekHyun Jin (Park Jung-woo).

Yeon Doo falls in love with Baek Hyun Jin at first sight. Yeon Doo leaves for the United States for heart surgery. In the meantime, she tasks Na Bo Ra of getting to know everything about Baek Hyun Jin. While Bo Ra is doing so as her friend said, she starts to fall in love with Baek Hyun Jin.

Netflix is yet to reveal the exact release date of the film 20th Century Girl. However, we can predict its availability. According to IMDB pro 20th Century Girl was shot in late 2021, commencing on December 12 and ending several weeks later on January 21, 2022. . As the production has already wrapped up and it would take five to six months for the post-production to be completed, we can expect the series to be premiered in the Q4 of 2022.

Netflix film 20th Century Girl is slated to be released anytime in 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on Korean movies.

Also Read: Who Killed Sara? Season 3 releasing this month! Trailer hints at a shocking plotline