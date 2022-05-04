Left Menu

50-year-old farmer beaten to death in Rajasthan's Bundi

The incident took place around 11.30 pm in Bhatwadi village when the victim was sleeping outside his maternal uncles house, they said.The deceased was identified as Ram Lal Meena, a resident of Vijaygarh village which also falls under the Hindoli police station jurisdiction.

50-year-old farmer beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Bundi
A 50-year-old farmer was beaten to death by some unidentified persons in Hindoli area of Bundi district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 11.30 pm in Bhatwadi village when the victim was sleeping outside his maternal uncle's house, they said.

The deceased was identified as Ram Lal Meena, a resident of Vijaygarh village which also falls under the Hindoli police station jurisdiction. According to Mukesh Meena, SHO at Hindoli police station, some unidentified assailants hit the victim several times with sticks and fled away from the spot. On hearing the shouts, the family members came out and found Ram Lal with critical injuries. The victim told the family members that a woman and a man, whom he could not recognize, attacked him with sticks, the SHO said. Ram Lal succumbed to injuries while on the way to a hospital, the police officer said, adding that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. A case of murder under Section 302 of IPC has been registered against unidentified persons and the investigation is on, the SHO added. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Wednesday morning, police said.

