English actor Fry to head MCC

English actor and comedian, Stephen Fry was on Wednesday named as the next president of MCC, the custodians of the laws of cricket.

Current president Clare Connor made the announcement during their annual general meeting at Lord's, saying Fry would take charge on October 1.

''I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next president of MCC,'' the 64-year-old Fry said in Marylebone Cricket Club website.

''It is a club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling.'' Fry is a lifelong cricket supporter, a patron of the MCC Foundation, and delivered the MCC Cowdrey Lecture last year -- only the second non-cricketing personality to do so.

Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter and film director.

He is also an advocate for mental health and has been president of Mind, the mental health charity, for over a decade.

Fry has also worked with MCC previously to narrate a series of videos to help explain aspects of the Laws of Cricket for use on MCC's elearning platforms.

MCC president Clare Connor said: ''I am thrilled to be able to announce Stephen as my successor. He has a deep love and care for cricket and will be a wonderful ambassador for MCC.

''The Cowdrey Lecture he delivered last year was inspiring and showed the extent to which he understands the challenges and opportunities that both MCC and cricket face.

He will bring a wealth of experience to the role and I hope he thoroughly enjoys his year.'' PTI TAP ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)