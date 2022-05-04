Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Priest booked for spreading communal hatred, 5 held for creating ruckus

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:44 IST
Ghaziabad: Priest booked for spreading communal hatred, 5 held for creating ruckus
  • Country:
  • India

Police have lodged an FIR against a temple priest for spreading communal hatred while five people of different communities were arrested for creating a ruckus in here, police said on Wednesday.

Five youths were riding a car in an inebriated condition in Sector 23 of the Maduban Bapu Dham police station area on Tuesday night when they ran out of fuel and called a mechanic to bring petrol in a bottle, police said.

After some time, the mechanic turned up there without fuel, saying that the petrol pump staff refused to give him fuel in a bottle, to which the car owner, who was his old acquaintance, had a tiff with him, police said.

The mechanic also called some people of his community and both groups indulged in heated arguments and manhandled each other.

In the meantime, priest Machendra Puri also reached there and used objectionable language for a religious person, police said, adding that a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Both groups also raised religious slogans, police said.

The priest has been booked under Section 295-A of the IPC, police said, adding that the five others were arrested for creating a ruckus.

Superintendent of Police (City-II) Nipun Agarwal said police force was summoned and deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022