Kolkata traffic cop rescues immobile nonagenarian woman from burning building

A senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police has garnered accolades for risking his life to rescue a nonagenarian woman from a building where a fire had broken out.

The immobile woman was trapped in her room on the second floor while a fire had broken out on the first floor of the building on APC Road in Shyampukur Police Station area on Tuesday, a senior officer of the Fire Department said on Wednesday. The old woman was staying alone as her son was abroad. She was unable to come out while the entire building was engulfed in black smoke after a blaze erupted due to gas cylinder leakage at a restaurant on the first floor of the building, he said.

''When he heard about the trapped old woman, Prasenjit Chattopadhyay, the officer-in-charge of Shyambazar Traffic Guard, who was on duty at the location, did not wait for the fire tenders to arrive to rescue her. ''He took a constable along with him and went upstairs, where they found the woman in an unconscious state. The officer carried her on his back and brought her out of the building to safety,'' the Fire official said.

Chattopadhyay also brought the leaking cylinder out of the building, he said.

The fire was later extinguished. The woman was provided medical treatment and her condition is stable now, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)