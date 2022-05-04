Left Menu

'Koffee With Karan' not to return on TV, show to stream on OTT, clarifies Karan Johar

Hours after announcing that 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning, filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that his popular talk show "will not be returning on TV," instead the new season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hours after announcing that 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning, filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that his popular talk show "will not be returning on TV," instead the new season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement that read, "Koffee with Karan will not be returning ... on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!"

"The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!" it continued. Earlier today, Karan had shared a statement on social media stating that after a run of six seasons, 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning and the run-time has ended. But as it turns out it was obviously a prank.

The seventh edition of 'Koffee with Karan' will start shooting on May 7, 2022. (ANI)

