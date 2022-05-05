Left Menu

Mumbai cop saves woman attacked by boyfriend

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 00:26 IST
Mumbai cop saves woman attacked by boyfriend
  • Country:
  • India

An alert police constable on Wednesday rescued a 25-year-old woman who was attacked by her boyfriend with a knife in suburban Wadala, an official said.

The woman and the police constable sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The constable, Mayur Bandu Patil, deputed at the Wadala Police Station, intervened and saved the woman when she was attacked by her lover, suffering injuries in the process, he said.

Senior officers, including joint police commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, met the brave cop and praised him for the saving the life of a woman.

The incident occurred at around 10.45 am when the 25-year-old victim was going to her place of work, the official said.

While the woman was waiting for bus, the accused, Anil Uttam Babar (31), came towards her and attacked her with a long knife, he said.

Constable Patil, who on patrolling duty in the area, swiftly intervened and saved the woman, the official said.

After the attack the accused fled the spot, he said.

During investigation, it came to light that the attacker and the woman were in a relationship and had decided to get married, the official said.

However, the family members of the woman did not approve the alliance which angered Babar and triggered the assault, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
Don't miss these two potentially active meteor showers in May 2022

Don't miss these two potentially active meteor showers in May 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022