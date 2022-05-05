Tom Cruise makes grand entry in helicopter at world premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise's versatility does not just end at acting. He has built a stylish personality over the years that is more than enough to turn heads. On Tuesday, spectators at the world premiere of his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick' got lucky as Cruise treated them to his dapper avatar by arriving at the event in a helicopter.

Cruise stepped out of the chopper, which read "Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick," on it and walked towards the waiting photographers, reporters and fans, People reported. For the special occasion, he chose to wear a dark grey suit and tie and of course, a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Cruise's grand entry has amazed fans. "He's here! Yep.. forget Uber or a limo! Only@TomCruise flies a helicopter to his #TopGunMaverick premiere, a Twitter user wrote.

"Oh my God! He is so dashing," another one wrote. According to several reports, Cruise himself was piloting the helicopter.

Speaking of the film, it is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun'. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will officially hit theatres on May 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)