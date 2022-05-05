Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age; Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe gown as Met Gala celebrates Gilded Age

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian evoked American history at the annual Met Gala on Monday, donning the sparkling gold gown that Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr. President."

Kardashian, her blonde hair in a tight bun, walked gingerly in the close-fitting dress as boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson held her hand on the red carpet. Davidson chose a black suit and sunglasses.

Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon. The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day "Netflix is a Joke" festival, featuring many of the leading names in stand-up comedy.

Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off the sermon

A Texas minister is suing Kanye West, saying the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur used a recording of one of his sermons without permission in the song "Come to Life." Dallas County, Texas, pastor David Paul Moten sued West, his label Universal Music Group, and its subsidiaries Def Jam Recordings and the West-founded G.O.O.D. Music on Tuesday in Dallas federal court. The copyright infringement lawsuit says at least two sections of "Come to Life" feature excerpts from Moten's sermon.

Mystical 'Doctor Strange returns in 'scariest' Marvel film ever

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios takes a turn into horror territory in a new "Doctor Strange" movie that begins its global rollout in theaters on Wednesday. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," a follow-up to a 2016 film that introduced the neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer to the big screen.

Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate, but streaming grows

Paramount Global reported forecast-missing quarterly revenue on Tuesday that sent its shares down 6%, but the media giant still added millions of streaming subscribers. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix shareholders sue over subscription slump disclosures

Netflix Inc has been hit with a shareholder lawsuit in a U.S. court in California accusing the streaming entertainment company of misleading the market about its ability to keep adding subscribers in recent months. The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday seeks damages for declines in Netflix's share price this year after the company missed its subscriber growth estimates.

Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Paris Hilton's media firm fund animation app immi in NFT push

Animation app immi launched in Apple's App Store on Wednesday after securing investments from billionaire Mark Cuban, singer Pitbull and Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, the latest in a spate of celebrity investments in companies focused on the metaverse and non-fungible tokens. The app, which creates animations that can be used on social media or in the metaverse, will allow select owners of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan NFTs to animate these characters.

Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton among 2022 Rock Hall inductees

Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, organizers said on Wednesday. Other new entrants at a November ceremony in Los Angeles will be rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics, and singers Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Tearful Amber Heard testifies ex-husband Johnny Depp turned violent

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard choked back tears on Wednesday as she testified that ex-husband Johnny Depp physically abused her, starting with slaps after she laughed at one of his tattoos and escalating to a "cavity search" of her body for cocaine. Heard took the witness stand for the first time in a widely followed U.S. defamation case brought by Depp, saying the actors had a "magical" relationship until it turned violent.

