The shooting of Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Babli Bouncer' has been completed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:17 IST
It's a wrap for Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer'
Tamannaah Bhatia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The shooting of Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Babli Bouncer' has been completed. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has helmed the project, took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the wrap of the film.

"It's a wrap #BabliBouncer. 3 months, 42 days. Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous team-work, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish," he wrote. Alongside the note, he dropped a video, in which the whole team can be seen cheering and hooting.

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures have produced the drama, which also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

