Comedian Kunal Kamra faces criticism from father for video on son’s song during PM’s Germany visit

Comedian Kunal Kamra and the father of the young boy who sang a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany faced off on Twitter on Thursday -- the former putting out a video showing the child singing a song on inflation and the latter saying his son should be kept out of Kamra’s “filthy politics”.

In the video from the prime minister’s recent visit to Berlin, the seven-year-old is seen crooning the song “Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat” in the presence of Modi.

Kamra, who has often landed in trouble for his criticism of the BJP and the prime minister, posted an edited video replacing the song with the number “Mehngai Dayan”, a popular folk song on inflation that featured in the film “Peepli Live”.

The comedian, 33, added the caption: “Now who did this” to his post. The ''Mehngai'' video that the comedian shared seems to have been deleted following the controversy.

Reacting to the edited video, the father of the child, Ganesh Pol said, “He is my 7 Year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr Kamra or Kachra whatever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & and try to work on your poor jokes. (sic)” A combative Kamra tagged Pol and said the original video was already in the public domain.

“The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also.” The comedian also took on Twitter critics calling for his arrest, saying, “The father is guiding the child towards demo singing to PM while everyone has cameras rolling & footage shared on social media, PM got the kid in public domain not me. I just made the child sing a song the PM much rather hear…” PTI BK MIN BK BK

