Open to offer from Indian film industry: 'Fauda' fame Israeli actor Halevi

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi of 'Fauda' webseries fame on Thursday here said he would be happy if he gets an offer from the Indian film industry, as he emphasised that art and cinema can ''act as a bridge'' between two nations.

On his first visit to India on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day, Halevi, interacting with reporters, also said, he is also involved in a ''first of its kind Indo-Israel co-production'' that is sort of on a government-to-government level.

''I am going to visit Mumbai too, and trying to meet as many people as I can from the (entertainment) industry. There is no specific opportunity as such or any offer, but maybe I might get an offer when I travel to Mumbai,'' he said.

''Yes, I would love to, if I get an offer,'' the actor said, when asked if he would like to act in Bollywood if he gets an offer.

Halevi, 47, is also a singer, and earlier had shot to fame with his globally hit number ''Tamally Maak'' that he sang in Arabic, and which also became a rage in India, and spawned an Indian version too.

''India and Israel share a special relationship, and a lot more creations and collaborations can come out of it,'' he added.

''Also, whether its art, TV or cinema, there is an opportunity to overcome gap that may exist between two nations. I am blessed to be in the field of art, and I feel, art and cinema can build bridges,'' the Israeli actor said.

In response to a question in Netflix series 'Fauda' and its popularity in India, he said, people relate to an international webseries based on the theme of conflict, because they ''feel the character, the human elements in it and find common grounds''.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, the actor said, ''I am an optimist'' and hope that ''eventually there will be lasting peace''.

Halevi, who had acted in 2013 Israeli drama 'Bethlehem' said, he recently saw 'The Kashmir Files' film and looks forward to see other works from the field of Indian cinema.

The actor said he was also looking forward to sample Indian food and experience Indian culture during his maiden visit to India.

He also greeted India on the 75th year of Independence and said, he was aware of the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and how he fought for India's freedom. Israel Embassy hosted a gala celebration on Thursday here to mark its Independence Day, which was attended by envoys of various countries, many Indian political personalities, among other dignitaries.

