Entertainment News Roundup: Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault; Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off the sermon and more

Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off the sermon

A Texas minister is suing Kanye West, saying the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur used a recording of one of his sermons without permission in the song "Come to Life." Dallas County, Texas, pastor David Paul Moten sued West, his label Universal Music Group, and its subsidiaries Def Jam Recordings and the West-founded G.O.O.D. Music on Tuesday in Dallas federal court. The copyright infringement lawsuit says at least two sections of "Come to Life" feature excerpts from Moten's sermon.

Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Testifying in a widely watched defamation trial, Heard said she visited Depp in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015 when he was filming the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

'Fortnite' returns to iOS, and Android devices via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming

Users of Xbox Cloud Gaming will now be able to play "Fortnite" for free on devices powered by Google-owned Android and Apple's iOS thanks to a partnership between Microsoft Corp and Epic Games, the companies said on Thursday. The hit battle-royal videogame has been out of the reach of mobile users since Apple Inc and Google removed it from their app stores in 2020 over a tussle about in-app payment guidelines.

Mystical 'Doctor Strange returns in the 'scariest' Marvel film ever

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios takes a turn into horror territory in a new "Doctor Strange" movie that begins its global rollout in theaters on Wednesday. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," a follow-up to a 2016 film that introduced the neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer to the big screen.

Actor Stone, and director Lanthimos re-unite in 'golden age' silent movie

Four years after joining forces in a period drama, award-winning American actor Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have reunited on a project that harks back to cinema's golden age - a short silent movie shot in black and white. Filmed on the Greek island of Tinos in 2020, "Bleat" explores the cycle of life and death centered on a local couple, played by Stone and French actor Damien Bonnard.

Netflix shareholders sue over subscription slump disclosures

Netflix Inc has been hit with a shareholder lawsuit in a U.S. court in California accusing the streaming entertainment company of misleading the market about its ability to keep adding subscribers in recent months. The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday seeks damages for declines in Netflix's share price this year after the company missed its subscriber growth estimates.

Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Paris Hilton's media firm fund animation app immi in NFT push

Animation app immi launched in Apple's App Store on Wednesday after securing investments from billionaire Mark Cuban, singer Pitbull and Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, the latest in a spate of celebrity investments in companies focused on the metaverse and non-fungible tokens. The app, which creates animations that can be used on social media or in the metaverse, will allow select owners of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan NFTs to animate these characters.

Duran Duran, Eminem, and Dolly Parton among 2022 Rock Hall inductees

Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, organizers said on Wednesday. Other new entrants at a November ceremony in Los Angeles will be rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics, and singers Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Man accused of attacking comic Dave Chappelle charged with four misdemeanors

A 23-year-old man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance was charged on Thursday with four misdemeanor criminal counts after the city's district attorney declined to bring more serious charges. Isaiah Lee, who was subdued after tackling Chappelle, 48, to the stage floor on Tuesday evening, was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, and two other misdemeanor counts.

