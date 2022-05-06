Left Menu

Mumbai: Actor Sayaji Shinde opposes plan to cut 158 trees in Sion Hospital to build hostel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:08 IST
Renowned actor Sayaji Shinde on Friday opposed the cutting of 158 trees for the construction of a hostel in the premises of the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popularly known as Sion Hospital.

Releasing a Twitter video for the hospital management, Shinde asked how a health facility that saves lives can allow ''158 deaths'', adding that the numbering of trees had begun and two had already been cut.

''I expect the hospital to reverse its decision to cut down trees for the new hostel. It is going to be like a bombshell on these trees. The world of birds and animals on these trees will be destroyed,'' he said, and asked if there was no other way for the hostel to be built.

When contacted, a Sion hospital official confirmed the plan to cut trees, but added that it was a necessity for the future expansion of the hospital from a 1200-bed facility to a 3000-bed one in two phases.

The hospital's Infrastructure Cell has taken formal permission from the Tree Authority for the work, an official who did not wish to be named said.

