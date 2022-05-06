Woman commits suicide with 3 daughters in Barmer

A 28-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into a well, along with her three minor daughters in a village in Barmer district on Friday, police said.

All four were found dead in a well in Akdada village, they said.

Their bodies were fished out and were kept at a mortuary for conducting post mortem, Baytu SHO Lalit Kishore said.

According to the police, the woman was upset with her husband Kailashram's drinking habit. However, the matter is being investigated. The woman was identified as Jassi, and her three daughters were identified as Jyotsna, Diksha, and Monika, aged five, three, and one. Post mortem will be conducted on the arrival of the woman's family, police said.

