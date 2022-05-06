Fire breaks out in Pawne MIDC area in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a rubber factory at Pawne industrial area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said.
The fire was reported around 4 pm at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, following which eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.
Fire fighting operations were on, the official added. Pictures of plumes of black smoke billowing from the factory circulated on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Pawne
- Maharashtra
- Industrial Development Corporation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire erupts in 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area
Mumbai: BJP leaders protest outside police station demanding action over attack on party vehicle
Mumbai: Woman demands Rs 5 cr ransom from NCP leader, threatens to file rape case against him
Fire erupts at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Khar area
Mumbai police detain brother of Arjun Rampal's partner in Goa; to be lodged in prison in Maha capital