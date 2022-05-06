Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Pawne MIDC area in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:20 IST
Fire breaks out in Pawne MIDC area in Navi Mumbai
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a rubber factory at Pawne industrial area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The fire was reported around 4 pm at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, following which eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.

Fire fighting operations were on, the official added. Pictures of plumes of black smoke billowing from the factory circulated on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022