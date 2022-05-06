Entertainment News Roundup: Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault; Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off the sermon and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon. The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day "Netflix is a Joke" festival, featuring many of the leading names in stand-up comedy.

Pastor sues Kanye West, saying 'Donda' track ripped off the sermon

A Texas minister is suing Kanye West, saying the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur used a recording of one of his sermons without permission in the song "Come to Life." Dallas County, Texas, pastor David Paul Moten sued West, his label Universal Music Group, and its subsidiaries Def Jam Recordings and the West-founded G.O.O.D. Music on Tuesday in Dallas federal court. The copyright infringement lawsuit says at least two sections of "Come to Life" feature excerpts from Moten's sermon.

Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Testifying in a widely watched defamation trial, Heard said she visited Depp in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015 when he was filming the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

'Fortnite' returns to iOS, and Android devices via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming

Users of Xbox Cloud Gaming will now be able to play "Fortnite" for free on devices powered by Google-owned Android and Apple's iOS thanks to a partnership between Microsoft Corp and Epic Games, the companies said on Thursday. The hit battle-royal videogame has been out of the reach of mobile users since Apple Inc and Google removed it from their app stores in 2020 over a tussle about in-app payment guidelines.

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

Decades after studying the skies above the Canary Islands for his Ph.D. in astrophysics, Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to film his Spanish singing debut "Otro Lugar", a translated version of his old song "Another World". The 74-year-old music star traveled to Tenerife, La Palma and El Hierro to record his new music video as part of a remastered version of his 1998 solo album also called "Another World".

Actor Stone, director Lanthimos re-unite on 'golden age' silent movie

Four years after joining forces in a period drama, award-winning American actor Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have reunited on a project that harks back to cinema's golden age - a short silent movie shot in black and white. Filmed on the Greek island of Tinos in 2020, "Bleat" explores the cycle of life and death centered on a local couple, played by Stone and French actor Damien Bonnard.

Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton among 2022 Rock Hall inductees

Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, organizers said on Wednesday. Other new entrants at a November ceremony in Los Angeles will be rocker Pat Benatar, pop group Eurythmics, and singers Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

A Minute with: Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke Scullion will be flying the flag for seven-time winners Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year held in the Italian city of Turin. The 23-year-old, who performs as Brooke, is taking part with her own song "That's Rich", and is scheduled to compete in the second semi-final next Thursday to be able to make the May 14 finals.

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Streaming platform Netflix Inc said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content. Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on the production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.

Man accused of attacking comic Dave Chappelle charged with four misdemeanors

A 23-year-old man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance was charged on Thursday with four misdemeanor criminal counts after the city's district attorney declined to bring more serious charges. Isaiah Lee, who was subdued after tackling Chappelle, 48, to the stage floor on Tuesday evening, was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other misdemeanor counts.

