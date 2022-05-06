Labourer held for stabbing teen in a brawl in Gurugram

A labourer was arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy in a brawl, police here said on Friday.

The accused, a Sector 37 resident, was nabbed and produced in a city court for stabbing the boy on Wednesday, they said. The boy, Suraj, was rushed to a hospital and was discharged after the first aid but he died after reaching home, they said. According to the complaint filed by one Sunita, the deceased was eldest of her three sons. She also has a young daughter.

She said she is a native of Jharkhand, and after the death of her first husband she had remarried and was living in a rented house in Narsinghpur for a long time. She said she works in a private company and Suraj had come to meet her on April 28 from their village. “My daughter had gone to a relative's wedding in Bareilly in UP on May 1 and my sons were alone at home. It was on Wednesday when I was on job that I got a phone call telling me that my son Suraj was injured in an accident,” said Sunita in her complaint, according to police. “When I returned home I found Suraj was admitted in a hospital. He told me that our neighbour Aadeep attacked him with a knife in an argument. He was discharged from hospital but later died at home,” she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against Aadeep under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Sector 37 Police Station and he was arrested, police said.

