Man held for raping woman, kidnapping girl

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:55 IST
  Country:
  India

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and kidnapping a minor girl, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay alias Gangu, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, they said.

On April 28, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj South police station wherein the complainant accused Vijay of rape and incarceration, police said.

Thereafter, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was taken up, they added.

Police carried out raids at the suspected hideouts of the accused. It was further revealed that Vijay has kidnapped a minor girl from Mithapur and a case in this regard was registered at Jaitpur police station, a senior police officer said.

It was known that the accused is a social media addict and was uploading reels on Instagram, police said.

From the perusal of his various reels as well as using technical surveillance, police arrested Vijay. He had kept the kidnapped minor girl with him and was changing his location frequently, they said, adding the girl has been rescued.

Vijay belongs to a Sansi family and his father and brothers sell illicit liquor, police said.

He made the minor and the woman friends through social media, they said.

He used to chat with them and promised to marry them. He disclosed that he raped the woman in Vasant Kunj area and fled after that, police said.

He then called the minor to meet him and kidnapped her. He also established physical relations with her, police said.

