Left Menu

Madonna wants to meet Pope Francis to discuss her 'blasphemous' behaviour

American singer and songwriter Madonna has reached out to Pope Francis nearly two decades after her "blasphemous" behaviour was condemned by him.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:34 IST
Madonna wants to meet Pope Francis to discuss her 'blasphemous' behaviour
Madonna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and songwriter Madonna has reached out to Pope Francis nearly two decades after her "blasphemous" behaviour was condemned by him. According to Page Six, she stated that she'd like a second chance to make things right, vowing she's nothing less than "a good Catholic."

"Hello @Pontifex Francis --I'm a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don't Swear. It's been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?" Madonna tweeted. She added, "I've been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn't seem fair." The pop star was famously slammed by the Catholic Church following her controversial 2006 performance in Rome in which she was "crucified" on stage as part of the act.

Page Six reported that speaking at the time, the late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini spoke with the approval of Pope Benedict XVI, saying that the "Queen of Pop" took it "too far," slamming the performance as "blasphemous." Madonna previously mentioned she was brought up as a Catholic and has been vocal about her relationship with religion, calling it "funny" in an interview with a magazine. "I like to provoke, it's in my DNA. But nine times out of 10, there's a reason for it," she said back in 2013, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022