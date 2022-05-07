Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar bags international project 'Ms. Marvel' series

It's confirmed! Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to feature in 'Ms. Marvel' series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 11:30 IST
Farhan Akhtar bags international project 'Ms. Marvel' series
Farhan Akhtar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

It's confirmed! Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to feature in 'Ms. Marvel' series. Details regarding Farhan's character are under wraps, though his participation has been touted as a guest-starring role, Deadline reported.

However, Farhan has not posted anything about his role in 'Ms. Marvel' yet. 'Ms. Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of 'Ms. Marvel', which is set to premiere on June 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022