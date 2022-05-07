Kim Kardashian's personal trainer defends her rapid weight loss

Left Menu

After reality TV star Kim Kardashian was subjected to criticism for sending a damaging message about dieting by shedding 7.3kg weight in three weeks to fit it into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022, her personal trainer Don-A-Matrix has come out in her support, saying she "was not starving herself."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 13:16 IST
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After reality TV star Kim Kardashian was subjected to criticism for sending a damaging message about dieting by shedding 7.3kg weight in three weeks to fit it into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022, her personal trainer Don-A-Matrix has come out in her support, saying she "was not starving herself." Speaking to TMZ, Don said, "I think one of the misconceptions is -- she works really hard. I was there through the process and it wasn't like a starving yourself type of thing."

Don stated that Kim lost weight in a healthy way, Page Six reported. "She's been on a real balanced diet and at times she wouldn't eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in. It's possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way," he added.

Apart from her Marilyn makeover, Kim also debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the event.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

