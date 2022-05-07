Left Menu

Maha: Woman robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh by men posing as cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 13:17 IST
Maha: Woman robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh by men posing as cops
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Four unidentified persons posing as policemen robbed a 60-year-old woman of her ornaments worth Rs 1.2 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 am on Friday when the victim, a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, was travelling towards Thane on Nashik highway, an official of Kongaon police station said.

The unidentified accused riding sports bikes intercepted the victim's autorickshaw at Dongrali and flashed an identity card and identified themselves as policemen, he said.

The men allegedly asked the woman to keep her ornaments safely in a packet before proceeding further and offered to help her pack, the official said.

The accused made a packet and handed it over to the woman, before leaving the spot, and later when the victim checked the packet, she found it empty, he said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022