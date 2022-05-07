Left Menu

Man held for raping minor girl in UP village

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:44 IST
Man held for raping minor girl in UP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village in the Islamnagar Police Station area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday evening when the 13-year-old girl was playing with her friends, and the accused entered her house and allegedly raped her, they said.

The accused was caught by neighbours and others when her playmates told her brother about the incident who raised an alarm and drew their attention, Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma said.

The accused was handed over to the police by the locals, Verma said, adding, that the man has been booked under relevant charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

